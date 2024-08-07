Willy Adames hits a pair of 2-run homers to help the Brewers rout the Braves 10-0

Georgia News

By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Willy Adames hit a pair of two-run homers and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Atlanta Braves 10-0, handing them their third straight loss Tuesday night.

Colin Rea (10-3) dominated the Braves for seven innings, striking out a season-high nine batters while allowing five hits and one walk. Rea has not given up a run in his last three road starts, spanning 19 innings. The Brewers improved to 14-5 in Rea's 19 starts this season.

Adames was 4 for 5 with four RBIs, giving him 75 on the season. William Contreras was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Joey Ortiz, Rhys Hoskins, Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang had two hits apiece as the Brewers finished with 16.

Bryce Elder (2-5) gave up seven runs on eight hits in just 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Elder faced the Brewers a week ago and held them to one run in 6 1/3 innings in Milwaukee. The tables turned quickly at Truist Park, with the Brewers scoring three in the first. Turang led off with a single and stole second, then came home when Contreras tripled to right field on a ball that sent Jorge Soler crashing into the wall. Adames followed that up with a 426-foot home run to center field.

Ortiz knocked in Rhys Hoskins in the second inning, then Adames hit his second two-run homer in the third, again driving in Contreras. Sal Frelick scored on an RBI single by Turang, and Elder was gone one batter later.

Contreras added a two-out RBI double in the sixth to right field.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson was 2 for 4 with two doubles.

The Braves have been shut out in back-to-back games and are 2-7 in their last nine home games.

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Chris Sale (13-3, 2.71 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (6-6, 3.89) in the second game of the three-game series Wednesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

