Willson, William Contreras 5th brothers to start All-Star

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, greets his brother Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Georgia News
58 minutes ago
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Willam Contreras joined Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras as just the fifth brothers to start together in baseball’s All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atlanta Braves designated hitter Willam Contreras joined Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras as just the fifth brothers to start together in baseball's All-Star Game.

Contreras was voted in Sunday as a reserve by fellow players and was selected to start because Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, who was elected by fans, broke his left thumb on June 25.

They are the first brothers in the same All-Star Game since Aaron and Bret Boone in 2003.

Other brothers to start are Mort and Walker Cooper in 1942 and ’43, Dixie and Harry Walker in 1947, Joe and Dom DiMaggio in 1949 and Roberto and Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1992.

William Contreras is a first-time All-Star. The 24-year-old is hitting .273 with 11 homers and 22 RBIs.

Willson Contreras, 30, earned his third All-Star trip, all as an elected starter. He is batting .266 with 13 homers and 35 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

