Williams with 2 TDs, Georgia St. defeats Arkansas St. 28-20

Georgia State (6-5, 5-3 Sun Belt) held the Red Wolves (2-9, 1-6) to 273 total yards, including a school-record minus-3 rushing. Jontrey Hunter led the Panthers defense with eight tackles including four for lost yardage and was in on one of Georgia State's six sacks.

Williams' first TD, from the 1-yard line, gave Georgia State a 7-3 lead they would not lose. He added a 13-yard score for a 21-13 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Darren Grainger sealed the win on a 35-yard touchdown run two minutes later after the Panthers forced a three-and-out.