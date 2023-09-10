Williams throws 3 TD passes, Howard routs Div. II Morehouse College, 65-19

Quinton Williams threw three touchdown passes and Kasey Hawthorne and Jarrett Hunter each ran for two scores as Howard routed Division II-member Morehouse College 65-19
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Quinton Williams threw three touchdown passes and Kasey Hawthorne and Jarrett Hunter each ran for two scores as Howard routed Division II-member Morehouse College 65-19 on Saturday night.

The Bison scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and held a 44-12 lead at intermission en route to their first win in two starts.

Hunter ran for two first-quarter touchdowns and Hawthorne added a 45-yard run before the Maroon Tigers got on the board with a seven-play, 74-yard drive capped by Derrach West's 1-yard dive. Williams sandwiched a 26-yard touchdown pass to Richie Ilarraza and a 31-yard toss to Breylin Smith around a 50-yard touchdown run by Ian Wheeler. Dylan West missed the PAT kick following Smith's touchdown catch and Chase Heard returned it for a defensive PAT conversion for Morehouse.

Howard dominated the game statistically, converting 28 first downs to Morehouse's 12 and putting up 613 yards of total offense to the Tigers' 293.

Zion Bouie ran for 112 yards on 19 carries to lead Morehouse.

