Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Williams, Thomas propel Georgia State past Louisiana 68-64

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Kane Williams and Jalen Thomas scored 14 points apiece as Georgia State turned back Louisiana 68-64 to snap a five-game losing streak

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kane Williams and Jalen Thomas scored 14 points apiece as Georgia State turned back Louisiana 68-64 on Thursday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Justin Roberts added 12 points and six assists for the Panthers (7-9, 1-4 Sun Belt Conference). Corey Allen had 11 points.

Kentrell Garnett had 17 points to lead the Ragin' Cajuns (9-9, 4-4). Jordan Brown added 12 points. Theo Akwuba had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bryant scores 12 to lead Georgia Southern past ULM 50-45
1h ago
Adams carries Jacksonville State over Kennesaw State 70-64
1h ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top