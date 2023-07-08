Williams, Sky to host Howard and the Dream

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
Chicago plays Atlanta in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams

Atlanta Dream (8-8, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-9, 3-8 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Courtney Williams and the Chicago Sky host Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream in Eastern Conference action.

The Sky's record in Eastern Conference play is 3-8. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 20.3 assists per game led by Williams averaging 6.1.

The Dream are 6-5 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 16.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Howard is averaging 18 points and 3.5 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 19.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Dream: 6-4, averaging 89.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

UPDATE: Manhunt underway after Gwinnett DA investigator shot while driving6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Arguments begin in lawsuits over Cobb’s disputed electoral map
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor hits diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus
11h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
14h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
14h ago

Credit: DeKalb DA Office

‘Have a heart,’ mother pleads in search for son’s killers
11h ago
The Latest
Rays host the Braves on home losing streak
23m ago
Allisha Gray scores 21, Rhyne Howard 17, Dream open 4th quarter on 13-0 run to defeat Sky...
5h ago
Investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor's office shot in car by other motorist...
6h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Bob Cohn, 88, built one of the world’s largest PR firms
12h ago
Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
22h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top