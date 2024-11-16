Williams scores 14 off the bench, South Florida beats West Georgia 74-55

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Williams led South Florida over West Georgia on Friday night with 14 points off of the bench in a 74-55 victory.

Williams went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Bulls (2-2). Jamille Reynolds added 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had 11 rebounds and five blocks. Brandon Stroud had 11 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

The Wolves (0-4) were led in scoring by Shelton Williams-Dryden, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. Kolten Griffin added 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.