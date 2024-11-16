Georgia News

Williams scores 14 off the bench, South Florida beats West Georgia 74-55

Jimmie Williams scored 14 points off of the bench to lead the South Florida Bulls over the West Georgia Wolves 74-55 on Friday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Williams led South Florida over West Georgia on Friday night with 14 points off of the bench in a 74-55 victory.

Williams went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Bulls (2-2). Jamille Reynolds added 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had 11 rebounds and five blocks. Brandon Stroud had 11 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

The Wolves (0-4) were led in scoring by Shelton Williams-Dryden, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. Kolten Griffin added 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Reynolds led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 37-24 at the break. South Florida extended its lead to 53-39 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Williams scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

