Williams, Louisville beat Georgia Tech 67-64

Matt Cross had 13 points and nine rebounds, Dre Davis also scored 13 points — all in the second half — and Noah Locke added 10 points for Louisville (9-4, 3-0 ACC).

Kyle Sturdivant made a basket in the paint to give the Yellow Jackets a 49-45 lead with 11 minutes to play but they went scoreless for nearly 5 minutes and missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts as Louisville scored 10 straight points. Davis converted a three-point play within the spurt to give the Cardinals the lead for good at 50-49 with 9:13 left.