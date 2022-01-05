Williams' last-second 3 lifts Texas A&M past Georgia, 81-79

The Aggies built a 12-point lead at the break, but Georgia roared back in the second half and took the lead with 5.5 seconds left on a three-point play by Kario Oquendo. Williams came off a screen to take the in-bounds pass and found space to take the open 3 that fell with 0.9 seconds left.

Texas A&M (12-2, 1-0) now has won five straight games and the victory give the Aggies their sixth win in 11 games all-time with Georgia.