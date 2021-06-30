ajc logo
Williams hits go-ahead shot, Atlanta beats New York 73-69

Courtney Williams scored 18 points, including a go-ahead basket with 58.2 seconds left, and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 73-69

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 18 points, including a go-ahead basket with 58.2 seconds left, and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 73-69 on Tuesday night.

Williams gave Atlanta a 71-69 lead on a baseline jumper. Betnijah Laney had multiple chances at the other end for New York, but Crystal Bradford blocked her second attempt.

Chennedy Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 18.4 seconds left to give Atlanta a three-point lead. Sami Whitcomb was off on a 3-pointer and Williams sealed it with a free throw.

Bradford set career highs with 14 points and seven rebounds for Atlanta (6-9). Carter and Cheyenne Parker each added 11 points, and Tiffany Hayes did not play.

Laney had 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists for New York (8-9). Michaela Onyenwere added 13 points, Whitcomb had 11 and Leaonna Odom 10.

