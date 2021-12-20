Williams, Ga. State visit Ga. Tech

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Williams, Corey Allen, Justin Roberts and Nelson Phillips have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team's scoring this year and 59 percent of all Panthers points over the team's last five games.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 13 over his last five games. He's also made 74.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Georgia State has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 85.3 per game.