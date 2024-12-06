Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia against Tennessee Tech after 23-point performance

The Wolves are 0-1 on their home court. West Georgia has a 0-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC with 16.0 assists per game led by Jaylon Johnson averaging 5.2.

West Georgia averages 64.1 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 78.7 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than West Georgia has given up to its opponents (48.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams-Dryden is shooting 59.4% and averaging 17.8 points for the Wolves.

Kyle Layton is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 10.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.