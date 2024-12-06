Georgia News

Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia against Tennessee Tech after 23-point performance

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-5) at West Georgia Wolves (0-10)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on Tennessee Tech after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 23 points in West Georgia's 86-72 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Wolves are 0-1 on their home court. West Georgia has a 0-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC with 16.0 assists per game led by Jaylon Johnson averaging 5.2.

West Georgia averages 64.1 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 78.7 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than West Georgia has given up to its opponents (48.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams-Dryden is shooting 59.4% and averaging 17.8 points for the Wolves.

Kyle Layton is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

