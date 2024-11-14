Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia against South Florida after 20-point game

South Florida went 25-8 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Bulls averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 27.0 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

West Georgia did not play in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.