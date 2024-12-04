Williams-Dryden leads West Georgia against Mercer after 21-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays Mercer after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 21 points in West Georgia's 86-65 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bears are 2-0 in home games. Mercer ranks fifth in the SoCon with 16.1 assists per game led by Ahmad Robinson averaging 5.4.

The Wolves have gone 0-6 away from home. West Georgia has a 0-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mercer is shooting 48.3% from the field this season, the same percentage West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc.

Williams-Dryden is averaging 17.2 points and eight rebounds for the Wolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.