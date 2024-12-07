Williams-Dryden has 19 in West Georgia's 78-73 win over Tennessee Tech

Georgia News

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 19 points in West Georgia's 78-73 win against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Williams-Dryden also contributed six assists for the Wolves (1-10). Malcolm Noel scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Rickey Ballard shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Wolves broke a 10-game losing streak.

Rodney Johnson Jr. finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-6). Mekhi Cameron added 15 points and three steals for Tennessee Tech. Jaylon Johnson also had 12 points, six assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. West Georgia visits Charlotte and Tennessee Tech travels to play Western Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

