Williams-Dryden has 19 in West Georgia's 78-73 win over Tennessee Tech

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 19 points in West Georgia's 78-73 win against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Williams-Dryden also contributed six assists for the Wolves (1-10). Malcolm Noel scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Rickey Ballard shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Wolves broke a 10-game losing streak.

Rodney Johnson Jr. finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-6). Mekhi Cameron added 15 points and three steals for Tennessee Tech. Jaylon Johnson also had 12 points, six assists and two steals.