Williams carries Georgia State past William & Mary 77-59

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Kane Williams had 23 points as Georgia State defeated William & Mary 77-59 in the Legends Classic

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kane Williams had 23 points as Georgia State defeated William & Mary 77-59 in the Legends Classic on Saturday.

Evan Johnson had 17 points for the Panthers (3-1). Justin Roberts added 11 points, while Jordan Rawls grabbed six rebounds.

Connor Kochera had 16 points for the Tribe (0-4). Ben Wight added 14 points and Brandon Carroll had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Investigations
