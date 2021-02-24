Williams carries Georgia State over Appalachian State 85-71

Michael Almonacy scored a career-high 24 points and had six rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-10, 6-7), who have now lost five consecutive games. Adrian Delph and Justin Forrest each had 13 points.

The Panthers registered their first win in three tries against the Mountaineers this season. In the most recent matchup, Appalachian State defeated Georgia State 74-61 on Jan. 23.