Williams carries Georgia St. over Arkansas St. in Sun Belt

1 hour ago
Kane Williams tied his season high with 23 points as Georgia State narrowly defeated Arkansas State 65-62 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Kane Williams matched his season high with 23 points as Georgia State edged past Arkansas State 65-62 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Saturday.

Corey Allen had 11 points for Georgia State (16-10). Eliel Nsoseme added 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Norchad Omier had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Red Wolves (18-11). Caleb Fields added 11 points.

