Wiley, Almada spark red-hot Atlanta United past Portland 5-1

Wiley took a pass from Almada and scored in the 25th minute to give Atlanta United (3-0-1) a 1-0 lead. Wiley, an 18-year-old, became the fifth youngest player to have a hand in three goals in last week's 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC.

Atlanta United stretched its lead to 2-0 at halftime when Almada stuck a free kick in the upper right corner of the net in the fifth minute of stoppage time.