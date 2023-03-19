X

Wiley, Almada spark red-hot Atlanta United past Portland 5-1

Georgia News
10 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Teenage defender Caleb Wiley scored again, Thiago Almada added a goal and two assists and Atlanta United added to the best start in club history with a 5-1 romp over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Wiley took a pass from Almada and scored in the 25th minute to give Atlanta United (3-0-1) a 1-0 lead. Wiley, an 18-year-old, became the fifth youngest player to have a hand in three goals in last week's 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC.

Atlanta United stretched its lead to 2-0 at halftime when Almada stuck a free kick in the upper right corner of the net in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored in the 59th minute — with assists from Wiley and Luiz Araújo — to make it 3-0. Araújo stretched the lead to 4-0 when he took a pass from Almada and scored in the 75th minute.

Tega Ikoba got Portland (1-3-0) on the scoreboard in the 83rd minute with an assist from Diego Gutiérrez. The Timbers haven't been shut out in their last 24 matches, a club record and the longest active streak in the league.

Almada scored in the 86th minute to cap the scoring. Derrick Etienne Jr. and Andrew Gutman had assists.

Atlanta United outshot the Timbers 18-9 with an 8-3 edge in shots on goal.

Brad Guzan made two saves for Atlanta United. Aljaz Ivacic stopped three shots for Portland.

It was the Timbers' first trip to Atlanta since losing 2-0 in the 2018 MLS Cup Final. Portland falls to 1-3-2 all-time versus Atlanta. The Timbers picked up their first win in the series last season, a 2-1 victory in Portland.

Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
19h ago
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
