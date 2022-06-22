Wildfire threatens unspoiled Georgia island rich in history

Halderson and his small staff of seven worked nonstop for days trying to contain the flames until they realized four separate fires were burning across the island's 6,700 acres (2,700 hectares).

Help arrived last week from the Georgia Forestry Commission, which mobilized about 15 wildland firefighters with bulldozers for plowing fire breaks as well as planes and a helicopter equipped to dump water on the flames. Another 25 fire team members were expected to arrive Thursday.

Crews haven't attacked the fires with trench-digging plows as aggressively as they normally would, given the island's history as a trove of historical treasures.

Over the decades, archaeologists have located the site where Catholic missionaries from Spain established a church and settlement on the island in the 1570s. Others have found evidence of humans living here 4,500 years ago. In total, the island has yielded well over 1 million artifacts.

Concerned that heavy plows could destroy undiscovered buried treasures, firefighters in some areas have taken a slower approach using bulldozers to scrape just a few inches (centimeters) from the ground — enough to clear grasses and vegetation so they won't fuel the spread of approaching fire.

Areas of the island considered more sensitive are being doused with water from the air, said Byron Haire, a spokesman for the forestry commission team.

“We want to get this fire stopped, but we just have to slow down," Haire said, adding that crews are trying “to keep a light hand on the land vs. the heavy hand of a machine that digs up a lot of dirt.”

Haire estimated the fires so far have burned up to 1,000 acres (405 hectares). Low humidity and unpredictable winds have made fighting the blazes more difficult.

Still, crews have managed to keep the flames out of the island's compound that includes lodging for visiting researchers and a radio tower that's vital for communications. Also protected in that area is the former home of Button Gwinnett, a signer of the Declaration of Independence who bought the island in 1766 and lived there until he died in 1777 after being mortally wounded in a duel.

Flames crept close to the tabby plantation ruins on the island's south end until a helicopter snuffed them with water dumped from a giant bucket, Halderson said. He said fire burned through the Spanish mission site, where planted palm trees outline the footprint of the church that stood there centuries ago, but appeared to do little damage.

As for the island's wildlife, both Halderson and Haire noted that animals typically are adept at avoiding fire. In some areas scorched when the fire first started, new plants have already begun to sprout.

Still, Halderson said doesn't expect the fires to be extinguished any time soon.

“This will continue until we get significant rain,” Halderson said. “It could take weeks. It could be months.”

Combined Shape Caption Byron Haire, area fire management officer for area 8 of the Georgia Forestry Commission, radios his crew from the dock at St. Catherine's Island on Wednesday June 22, 2022. Haire and his crew are battling 4 separate fires on the island, that were caused by lightning strikes on Saturday June 11. (Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News via AP) Credit: Richard Burkhart Credit: Richard Burkhart Combined Shape Caption Byron Haire, area fire management officer for area 8 of the Georgia Forestry Commission, radios his crew from the dock at St. Catherine's Island on Wednesday June 22, 2022. Haire and his crew are battling 4 separate fires on the island, that were caused by lightning strikes on Saturday June 11. (Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News via AP) Credit: Richard Burkhart Credit: Richard Burkhart

Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises from the burned landscape at the north end of St. Catherine's Island on Wednesday June 22, 2022. Four fires were sparked on the island by a lightning storm on June 11. (Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News via AP) Credit: Richard Burkhart Credit: Richard Burkhart Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises from the burned landscape at the north end of St. Catherine's Island on Wednesday June 22, 2022. Four fires were sparked on the island by a lightning storm on June 11. (Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News via AP) Credit: Richard Burkhart Credit: Richard Burkhart