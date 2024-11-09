Breaking: Georgia Tech football wrecks No. 4 Miami’s perfect season
Georgia News

Whitt Newbauer guides Mercer to 34-0 victory over VMI

Whitt Newbauer threw a touchdown pass late in the first half and early in the second to guide Mercer to a 34-0 victory over VMI on Saturday
18 minutes ago

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Whitt Newbauer threw a touchdown pass late in the first half and early in the second to guide Mercer to a 34-0 victory over VMI on Saturday.

Newbauer polished off a 13-play, 88-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown toss to Kelin Parsons with 17 seconds left in the first half to give Mercer — No. 13 in the latest FCS coaches poll — a 17-0 lead. Newbauer fired a 69-yard scoring strike to Parker Wroble just 3:36 into the third quarter for a 24-point advantage.

Newbauer completed 15 of 30 passes for 282 yards for the Bears (9-1, 6-1 Southern Conference), who have won three in a row. He added a 28-yard touchdown pass to Wroble for the only score of the fourth quarter. Wroble had three receptions for 102 yards. Reice Griffith kicked two field goals with a long of 32 yards.

Chandler Wilson totaled 35 yards on 11-for-25 passing with one interception for VMI (1-9, 1-6). The Keydets were coming off their first win of the season in a 21-17 victory over Furman.

Mercer's last shutout came in a 17-0 victory over The Citadel on Sept. 17, 2022.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

No. 21 Colorado goes into 1st November game in thick of Big 12 race; No. 9 BYU still...
Placeholder Image

AP

Well-rested No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 LSU square off, trying to maintain SEC and playoff...
Placeholder Image

AP

No. 2 Georgia visits No. 16 Ole Miss team that faces must-win situation for playoffs, SEC...
Placeholder Image

AP

College football Week 11: 'Bama-LSU, Georgia-Mississippi carry high stakes for SEC and...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Miami's Cam Ward sets a school record with his 30th TD pass of the season57m ago
North Georgia honor guard provides ‘invaluable service’ for military heroes
Chicago faces Atlanta on 4-game slide
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose