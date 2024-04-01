White Sox host the Braves on home losing streak

Atlanta Braves (2-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-3)

Chicago; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0); White Sox: Chris Flexen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -227, White Sox +187; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Atlanta Braves looking to stop their three-game home slide.

Chicago had a 61-101 record overall and a 31-50 record at home last season. The White Sox averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .238.

Atlanta went 104-58 overall and 52-29 in road games last season. The Braves scored 5.8 runs per game while giving up 4.4 in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.