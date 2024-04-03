Georgia News

White Sox and Braves meet in series rubber match

The Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (3-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-4)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0); White Sox: TBD

Chicago went 61-101 overall and 31-50 at home a season ago. The White Sox scored 4.0 runs per game while giving up 5.2 last season.

Atlanta had a 104-58 record overall and a 52-29 record in road games last season. The Braves batted .276 as a team in the 2023 season with an .845 OPS.

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

