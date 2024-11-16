Georgia News

White scores 24 as Georgia Southern beats North Carolina Central 80-75

Led by Nakavieon White's 24 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the North Carolina Central Eagles 80-75 on Friday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nakavieon White's 24 points helped Georgia Southern defeat North Carolina Central 80-75 on Friday night.

White added six rebounds for the Eagles (3-1). Adante' Holiman shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Avantae Parker shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Eagles (0-4) were led in scoring by Perry Smith Jr., who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Po'Boigh King added 17 points and four assists for North Carolina Central. Keishon Porter finished with 15 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Milton, Buford, Carrollton finish regular season as Georgia’s top teams in national polls
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jim Blackburn for the AJC

39 Georgia high school football teams that beat the odds to reach postseason
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Allen

Top 10 games of Georgia high school football playoffs first round
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia high school football rankings: Carver-Columbus rises to No. 1 in Class 2A
The Latest
Friday's Scores44m ago
Georgia beat Georgia Tech 77-69 in the 200th series meeting that dates to 19061h ago
Rudy Giuliani has turned over his luxury watches and Mercedes in defamation case, lawyer...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens