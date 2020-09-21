White minister who supported Montgomery bus boycott dies

One bomb blew out the windows of the home. A second, a massive package of 11 sticks of dynamite wrapped around a small box of TNT, was at the parsonage earlier that night but failed to explode.

In his book, “A White Preacher's Message on Race and Reconciliation,” Graetz described how during those years of danger he played a game with his children in which he encouraged them to duck behind the sofa if they were told to hide because of a strange noise outside.

Despite the scorn, violence and threats he and his wife faced, Graetz wrote they would not change a thing if we were given the opportunity.

"The privilege of standing up for righteousness and justice and love is greater than any other reward we might have received," Graetz wrote.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said Graetz “lived what he preached.”

"Rev. Robert Graetz and his wife Jeannie stood against hate and put their lives in danger because the cause, of their all black congregation and the community itself was just," Reed said.

Tafeni English, the director of the Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center called Graetz a “remarkable civil rights and social justice leader.”

“Rev. Graetz was a kind and gentle soul, who along with his revered wife, Jeannie, dedicated his life to creating Dr. King’s vision of the Beloved Community,” English said.

In this December 2005 file photo, Rev. Robert Graetz, second from left, and wife, Jeannie, sing along with Gladys Williams, right, on the Cleveland Avenue bus, during the walk of remembrance to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott in Montgomery, Ala. Graetz, the only white minister to support the Montgomery bus boycott, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. He was 92.

In this Friday, Oct. 28, 2005, file photo, The Rev. Robert Graetz, a friend of Rosa Parks and civil rights advocate, speaks about Parks at a memorial service for Parks at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala., sponsored by the Montgomery Improvement Association. Graetz, the only white minister to support the Montgomery bus boycott, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. He was 92.