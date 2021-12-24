White House nixes work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan

“We are disappointed the Biden administration chose to turn its back on a bipartisan group in the Georgia General Assembly that came together to help create a fair and balanced health care framework that increases options and lowers costs,” Kemp spokeswoman Katie Byrd told the newspaper.

Under the Affordable Care Act, states gained the option of expanding Medicaid to low-income adults who make up to 138% of the federal poverty level, with the federal government picking up 90% of the cost. More than 10 million people have gained coverage that way.

But Georgia and some other states rejected that option. Kemp has taken the same stand as his predecessor, former GOP Gov. Nathan Deal, that a full expansion would be too costly in the long run.

Democrats have criticized Kemp’s plan for doing too little, saying it would leave at least 350,000 Georgia adults uninsured because they don’t meet the threshold requirements. The issue is likely to be a key one in the state's 2022 gubernatorial election.