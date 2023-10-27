Where you've seen Atlanta, dubbed the 'Hollywood of the South,' on screen

Georgia News
By R.J. RICO – Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Metropolitan Atlanta is home to the second highest number of soundstages in the U.S., including the massive Tyler Perry Studios and Trilith Studios. But many productions have chosen to shoot in and around the city itself, often as stand-ins for other locations (it's a popular double for New York). Here are some landmarks and towns you might recognize:

— Swan House: Part of the Atlanta History Center, this historic home in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood served as President Coriolanus Snow's mansion in the "Hunger Games" movies.

— Midtown High School: This public high school was known as Grady High School when it stood in for the interiors of Peter Parker's school in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" but now shares a name with the fictional Queens academy.

— High Museum of Art: The high-profile museum doubled as London's fictional Museum of Great Britain, the scene of Killmonger's heist early in Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther."

— Downtown Atlanta: The streets (and parking lots) of downtown Atlanta have played everything from New York in "Avengers: Infinity War" to Lagos, Nigeria, in "Captain America: Civil War."

— Jackson, Georgia: Around 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, the seat of Butts County is where Netflix's "Stranger Things" filmed several downtown Hawkins, Indiana, scenes.

— Covington, Georgia: Mystic Falls, Virginia, the home of "The Vampire Diaries," was actually the seat of Newton County around 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Atlanta where the town square still has a corner shop dedicated to show memorabilia.

— Barnesville, Georgia: Drive around 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Atlanta and you're in the seat of Lamar County — or the fictional town of Wind Gap, Missouri, the setting for the Amy Adams-led HBO miniseries "Sharp Objects."

— Senoia, Georgia: Much of AMC's "The Walking Dead" was actually set in Georgia, and a lot of the filming was done in the small Coweta County town 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

