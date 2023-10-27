Where you've seen Atlanta, dubbed the 'Hollywood of the South,' on screen

— Swan House: Part of the Atlanta History Center, this historic home in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood served as President Coriolanus Snow's mansion in the "Hunger Games" movies.

— Midtown High School: This public high school was known as Grady High School when it stood in for the interiors of Peter Parker's school in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" but now shares a name with the fictional Queens academy.

— High Museum of Art: The high-profile museum doubled as London's fictional Museum of Great Britain, the scene of Killmonger's heist early in Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther."

— Downtown Atlanta: The streets (and parking lots) of downtown Atlanta have played everything from New York in "Avengers: Infinity War" to Lagos, Nigeria, in "Captain America: Civil War."

— Jackson, Georgia: Around 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, the seat of Butts County is where Netflix's "Stranger Things" filmed several downtown Hawkins, Indiana, scenes.

— Covington, Georgia: Mystic Falls, Virginia, the home of "The Vampire Diaries," was actually the seat of Newton County around 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Atlanta where the town square still has a corner shop dedicated to show memorabilia.

— Barnesville, Georgia: Drive around 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Atlanta and you're in the seat of Lamar County — or the fictional town of Wind Gap, Missouri, the setting for the Amy Adams-led HBO miniseries "Sharp Objects."

— Senoia, Georgia: Much of AMC's "The Walking Dead" was actually set in Georgia, and a lot of the filming was done in the small Coweta County town 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

