Wheeler's triple-double helps Georgia cruise past LSU 91-78

Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 sophomore from Houston, had 14 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists. He sealed the record on an alley-oop pass to K.D. Johnson with 10:46 left.

Toumani Camara added a double-double with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia (14-9, 7-9 Southeastern Conference). He also had a career-best three blocks. Johnson added 21 points and Tye Fagan had 18. Wheeler is four assists shy from breaking Pertha Robinson’s single-season program record of 169 set in 1994-95.