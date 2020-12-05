Wheeler leads Georgia over Jacksonville 98-65

Toumani Camara added 19 points and seven rebounds and Justin Kier had 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Bulldogs (3-0), who shot 51% from the field.

The Dolphins (3-1) scored the first four points of the second half to close the deficit to 46-40. Georgia scored the next six points and went on a 22-4 run during the middle of the second half to pull away to a 79-53 lead on Christian Brown’s jumper with 7:01 left.