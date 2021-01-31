Wheeler leads balanced Georgia past Ole Miss 71-61

The Bulldogs (10-6, 3-6 Southeastern Conference) used an 11-2 run to take a 67-55 lead with 6:07 remaining. Ole Miss (8-8, 3-6) pulled within seven points with about five minutes left but didn't get closer.

Tye Fagan had 13 points for Georgia. Toumani Camara added 10 points and eight rebounds, and P.J. Horne and Justin Kier chipped in eight points apiece and combined for all six of the Bulldogs' steals. Each starter had at least one 3-pointer and an assist.