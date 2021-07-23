ajc logo
X

Wheeler expected to start as Philadelphia hosts Atlanta

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound Friday and the Braves will give Max Fried the start

Atlanta Braves (47-48, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-5, 4.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-5, 2.44 ERA, .98 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -145, Braves +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Phillies Friday.

The Phillies are 27-18 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .371.

The Braves are 21-23 on the road. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .375.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-2. Charlie Morton earned his ninth victory and Dansby Swanson went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Atlanta. Matt Moore took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 21 home runs and has 57 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .496.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), JD Hammer: (covid-19), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Alec Bohm: (covid-19).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ender Inciarte: (covid-19), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
GA Lottery
2
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top