What To Watch: Michigan seeks to keep Big Ten alive in NCAAs

Oregon is seeking to reach its fourth straight regional final, while Louisville's trying to get there for a third consecutive time. Louisville erased an 18-point deficit in its second-round victory over Northwestern. Oregon had lost five of six games heading into the NCAA Tournament, but has bounced back with wins over South Dakota and Georgia. Louisville's Dana Evans is the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year but shot just 3 of 18 from 3-point range in the first two rounds.

WHAT ELSE TO WATCH FOR

Men: The other men's games include: Creighton-Gonzaga, Alabama-UCLA and Oregon-Southern California. … Creighton is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1974. ... Gonzaga (28-0) has won by double figures in all but one of its games. ... USC beat Oregon 72-58 in Los Angeles on Feb. 22. ... Alabama leads the nation in 3-pointers made (341) and attempted (961). ... UCLA is trying to become the first team to go from the First Four to a regional final since VCU's 2011 team made it all the way to the Final Four.

Women: The other women's games include: Georgia Tech-South Carolina, Missouri State-Stanford and Texas-Maryland. ... Missouri State will try to improve its NCAA Tournament record against No. 1 seeds to 3-2. Its previous two wins against No. 1 seeds came in 1992 against Iowa and 2001 against Duke. ... Georgia Tech is in the Sweet 16 for only the second time. The Yellow Jackets also made it in 2012. ... Maryland leads the nation in scoring (91.8) and assist-turnover ratio (1.7). ... Texas' Charli Collier is a potential No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick.

Florida State center Balsa Koprivica (5) gets a hug from teammate Scottie Barnes, right, after a dunk during the second half of a second-round game against Colorado in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021.

Florida State guard Scottie Barnes (4) reacts to a foul called on him as teammate guard Anthony Polite (2) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball Championship game against Georgia Tech at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Michigan guard Franz Wagner celebrates after a second-round game against LSU in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 86-78.

Oregon forward Sedona Prince, center, celebrates with teammates after a college basketball game against Oregon in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Oregon won 57-50.

Oregon forward Sedona Prince (32) tries to block a shot by Georgia guard Maya Caldwell (11) during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Oregon won 57-50.

Louisville guard Dana Evans celebrates after making a basket during the second half of a college basketball game against Northwestern in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Louisville guard Kianna Smith (14) shoots a free throw while Northwestern guard Sydney Wood (3) watches during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Louisville won 62-53.

Louisville forward Elizabeth Dixon (22) shoots over Northwestern forward Paige Mott (20) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Texas forward Charli Collier (35) pulls down a rebound against UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere (21) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.