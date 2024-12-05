What to know about the WNBA expansion draft as Golden State starts filling out its roster

How to watch the expansion draft

ESPN will have a 30-minute show on its main channel at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Players are not going to attend the event, which will be hosted by the Valkyries at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The franchise will have a draft watch party at a separate venue. During the broadcast, the results of the draft and Golden State’s first list of players will be made public.

What are the rules for the expansion draft?

Each WNBA team is allowed to protect up to six players on their roster who can't be drafted by Golden State. The roster includes players who finished last season on the team as well as others whose rights the franchise owns. The deadline for the teams to submit the list of players franchises chose to protect was Nov. 25. The lists were not made public.

Golden State will have the opportunity to acquire the contract or negotiating rights to one player from each of the other 12 WNBA teams. The Valkyries are also only able to select one player from across the entire league who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent.

Do the Valkyries have to select 12 players?

The Valkyries do not have to select 12 players. Golden State is also able to make trades with existing teams before the expansion draft, which allows the Valkyries to acquire additional assets in exchange for not taking an unprotected player off a team.

Who are some the top available players?

Most teams will protect their top players, meaning it will be difficult for the Valkyries to get a star in the expansion draft. Some of the players who might be available include Marine Johannes (New York), Han Xu (New York) and Li Yueru (Los Angeles). If available, all three play for their country's national teams, which makes their availability in Olympic and World Cup years questionable. That said, all have shown they can have an impact in the WNBA.

Who will making the picks for Golden State?

The Valkyries hired a front office staff of Ohemaa Nyanin as general manager and Natalie Nakase as head coach. The pair will be the principle decision makers.

Valkyries also will be looking for players via free agency

The Valkyries are expected to be active participants in free agency. Top unrestricted free agents this year include Nneka Ogwumike, DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas, Tina Charles, Natasha Howard and Brionna Jones.

Do the Valkyries have a pick in the April WNBA draft?

The Valkyries will have the fifth pick in the WNBA draft that's set for April 14. The Dallas Wings won the lottery and have the top selection. Golden State will choose fifth in each of the three rounds.

What is the Valkyries schedule and where will they play?

Golden State will play its inaugural game on May 16 when the team hosts the Los Angeles Sparks on the opening night of the 2025 WNBA season. The Valkyries have more than 20,000 season ticket deposits and will play their games at the Chase Center — home of the Golden State Warriors.

