Western Conference leader Phoenix and Atlanta square off

The Suns are 22-9 on the road. Phoenix is 25-9 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 117-110 on March 30. Devin Booker scored 21 points to help lead Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is shooting 43.3% and averaging 25.5 points. Kevin Huerter is averaging 11.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Booker is averaging 25.7 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 19.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 52.7% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 110.1 points, 47 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 47.9% shooting.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 42 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 48.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (ankle).

