Western Carolina plays Mercer on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-20, 4-13 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-18, 5-12 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits Mercer looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Bears are 6-6 in home games. Mercer is the top team in the SoCon with 34.5 points in the paint led by Alex Holt averaging 9.7.

The Catamounts are 4-13 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is 5-16 against opponents over .500.

Mercer's average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina's 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 17.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games.

Bernard Pelote is averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

