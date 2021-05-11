Westbrook leads Washington against Atlanta after 21-assist game

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers and 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Russell Westbrook leads the Wizards averaging 11.6 assists while scoring 22 points per game. Davis Bertans is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 10 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 49.2% shooting.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 130 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.5 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points on 48.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Tony Snell: out (achilles), Cam Reddish: out (achilles).

Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Bradley Beal: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.