West Virginia State University hosts invasive species event

West Virginia State University Extension Service is hosting the program from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17. The event is free and will take place on Zoom.

Rebekah Wallace of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia will provide information on reporting invasive species. Participants will also learn which species to be aware of in the state and what state and federal resources are available for control and cost sharing.