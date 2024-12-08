West Georgia Wolves take on the Western Carolina Catamounts, look for 5th straight win

The Catamounts have gone 2-1 in home games. Western Carolina has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wolves are 1-3 on the road. West Georgia has a 2-3 record against opponents above .500.

Western Carolina is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.6% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Western Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Wooten is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging seven points.

Zuriyah Davis is averaging 13.4 points for the Wolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.