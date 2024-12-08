Georgia News

West Georgia Wolves take on the Western Carolina Catamounts, look for 5th straight win

By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

West Georgia Wolves (4-3) at Western Carolina Catamounts (5-4)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Wolves take on Western Carolina.

The Catamounts have gone 2-1 in home games. Western Carolina has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wolves are 1-3 on the road. West Georgia has a 2-3 record against opponents above .500.

Western Carolina is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.6% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Western Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Wooten is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging seven points.

Zuriyah Davis is averaging 13.4 points for the Wolves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
The Latest
Mercer hosts Dunn and Georgia Tech42m ago
Kennesaw State faces Chattanooga on 3-game road skid42m ago
Mercer plays Stetson after Johnson's 24-point outing1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota