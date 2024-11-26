West Georgia Wolves and the Utah Valley Wolverines meet

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia will take on Utah Valley at The Coliseum in Carrollton, Georgia.

The Wolves have a 0-6 record in non-conference play. West Georgia allows 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.2 points per game.

Utah Valley went 16-16 overall with a 7-8 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Wolverines averaged 6.9 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.