West Georgia Wolves and the Utah Valley Wolverines meet

By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

Utah Valley Wolverines (3-1) vs. West Georgia Wolves (0-6)

Carrollton, Georgia; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -14.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia will take on Utah Valley at The Coliseum in Carrollton, Georgia.

The Wolves have a 0-6 record in non-conference play. West Georgia allows 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.2 points per game.

Utah Valley went 16-16 overall with a 7-8 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Wolverines averaged 6.9 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

