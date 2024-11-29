West Georgia visits Brownell and Samford

Georgia News

West Georgia Wolves (0-8) at Samford Bulldogs (6-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces West Georgia after Jaden Brownell scored 22 points in Samford's 84-76 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Samford is third in college basketball averaging 93.8 points and is shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Wolves are 0-5 in road games. West Georgia has a 0-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Samford averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 9.4 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Samford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brownell is shooting 64.6% and averaging 16.1 points for the Bulldogs.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is averaging 16.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Wolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

