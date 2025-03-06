West Georgia takes on Austin Peay in ASUN Tournament

Austin Peay Governors (12-17, 7-11 ASUN) vs. West Georgia Wolves (13-16, 7-11 ASUN)
Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia and Austin Peay meet in the ASUN Tournament.
The Wolves have gone 7-11 against ASUN teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. West Georgia gives up 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.
The Governors' record in ASUN games is 7-11. Austin Peay has a 6-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
West Georgia's average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game West Georgia gives up.
The teams did not face off during the regular season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sydne Tolbert is averaging 9.3 points for the Wolves. Destiny Jones is averaging 11.4 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.
Sa'Mya Wyatt is shooting 57.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Governors. Anovia Sheals is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.
Governors: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor
The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.
Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban
The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.
Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later
The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."