West Georgia hosts Tennessee Tech following Williams-Dryden's 23-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Tennessee Tech after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 23 points in West Georgia's 86-72 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Wolves are 0-1 in home games. West Georgia allows 80.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

West Georgia's average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech's 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than West Georgia has allowed to its opponents (48.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams-Dryden is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Wolves.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.2 points for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.