West Georgia faces Western Carolina on 4-game win streak

The Catamounts are 2-1 in home games. Western Carolina ranks sixth in the SoCon with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jada Burton averaging 4.3.

The Wolves are 1-3 on the road. West Georgia averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Western Carolina scores 70.3 points, 7.6 more per game than the 62.7 West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 65.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 68.8 Western Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Wooten averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc.

Zuriyah Davis is averaging 13.4 points for the Wolves.

