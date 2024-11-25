Georgia News

West Georgia faces Utah Valley in Carrollton, Georgia

The West Georgia Wolves square off against the Utah Valley Wolverines at The Coliseum in Carrollton, Georgia
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Utah Valley Wolverines (3-1) vs. West Georgia Wolves (0-6)

Carrollton, Georgia; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia will play Utah Valley at The Coliseum in Carrollton, Georgia.

The Wolves are 0-6 in non-conference play. West Georgia is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Utah Valley finished 16-16 overall with a 7-8 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Wolverines averaged 6.9 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

