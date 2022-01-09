Wesley scores 22, Notre Dame tops Georgia Tech 72-68 in OT

Georgia Tech led 35-29 at halftime and 41-35 after Jordan Usher buried a jumper with 16:43 remaining in the game. Paul Atkinson Jr. and Hubb had back-to-back layups, Wesley sank a pull-up jumper, Dane Goodwin dunked and Hubb hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run that left the Fighting Irish leading 46-41 with 12:38 left to play.

The Yellow Jackets battled back and grabbed a 61-57 lead with 1:41 remaining on a three-point play by Michael Devoe and two free throws by Kyle Sturdivant. Goodwin hit a jumper and Wesley nailed a 3 to put the Irish up 62-61 with 51 seconds to go. Dallan Coleman made 1 of 2 free throws with 28 seconds left, sending the game to OT after Hubb missed a shot in the final seconds.