Werts, Raynor help Georgia Southern hold off Bobcats 40-38

The Eagles (6-2, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) racked up 386 yards rushing as Werts (21 carries for 120) and Logan Wright (14-103) each topped 100 yards.

Texas State (1-9, 1-5), despite being outgained 437-299 in total yards, put together back-to-back TDs to scrap into a 21-20 lead before halftime, then twice came within two points after halftime before falling.