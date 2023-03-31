Wellstar agrees to takeover of Augusta University hospitals

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this new partnership is a win for our state, and a win for countless families across our state,” Kemp said Friday in an online news conference.

The Augusta University Health System also has regulatory approval to build a 100-bed hospital in Grovetown, in the growing Columbia County suburbs of Augusta. The system also runs the Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta, and Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospitals in Warm Springs and owns physician practices.

Wellstar runs nine hospitals in suburban Atlanta, mostly concentrated in the northwest suburbs. It said it has pledged to invest nearly $800 million in AUHS facilities, including more than $200 million for the main Augusta University Medical Center, plus building the new hospital in Columbia County and associated facilities.

Wellstar also said that it would spend additional money on the implementation of a new medical records system that the state is spending $105 million on. Jones derided that money as a “giveaway” to Wellstar.

The move is one of many hospital mergers in Georgia and nationwide, as standalone hospitals combine into large systems. That helps them afford massive investments but also gives them the market power to negotiate more lucrative payment agreements with insurers.

Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare took over a three-hospital system based in Augusta last year, pledging to invest more than $1 billion in upgrades and expansions over the next 10 years. That nonprofit group was named University Hospital, although it wasn't controlled by Augusta University.

In the 2021 budget year, AU Health Systems lost $28 million on $1.06 billion in revenue — which is the most recent year for which a state audit is available. Revenue included $30 million in state appropriations. The system has lost $63 million overall since 2017, audits show. AU Health Systems has been looking for a partner since 2019.

The two sides said in December that the deal could also result in a further expansion of the Medical College of Georgia by creating a new regional campus at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. No specifics of that possible expansion were mentioned Friday, although Wellstar CEO Candace Saunders and others talked about expansion generally.

“This partnership will train more physicians at Medical College of Georgia to help address a significant shortage of clinicians in our state,” Saunders said. "These physicians will learn at the MCG, many of them will train at WellStar."

The state and Wellstar again touted opportunities to use telemedicine to extend medical care and clinical teaching to rural parts of the state. How that would work is unclear.

Keel said that Augusta University sought in the process to “ensure that our employees are going to be protected to the very best that we possibly can. Wellstar has made that commitment.”

Perdue said the agreements would be filed next week with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr for review, subject to a possible public hearing. The Federal Trade Commission also reviews hospital mergers.