Welling scores 21 as Utah Valley takes down West Georgia 77-74

Led by Carter Welling's 21 points, the Utah Valley Wolverines defeated the West Georgia Wolves 77-74 on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Carter Welling's 21 points helped Utah Valley defeat West Georgia 77-74 on Tuesday night.

Welling had 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (4-1). Trevan Leonhardt added 11 points while going 4 of 5 from the field while they also had three steals. Dominick Nelson shot 3 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Shelton Williams-Dryden finished with 18 points for the Wolves (0-7). Kyric Davis added 16 points and four blocks for West Georgia. Malcolm Noel had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

