Well-known Atlanta nightclub owner killed in front of club

Georgia News
24 minutes ago
The owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his establishment, authorities said

ATLANTA (AP) — The owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his own establishment, authorities said.

Michael Gidewon, who owned the Republic Lounge, was found dead outside the club on Saturday morning, the Fulton County Medical Examiner told news outlets.

Atlanta police told FOX5 that officers arrived to find Gidewon suffering from a gunshot wound, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Investigators have not reported any arrests in connection to his death.

News outlets reported that Gidewon was known for charity work and became somewhat of a a celebrity in his own right.

Shireda Howard, who has known Gidewon for almost two decades, told WXIA-TV that Gidewon emigrated from the east African country of Eritrea to escape the violence there. He and his brother worked their way up through the nightclub business and eventually opened their own clubs.

Gidewon leaves behind a wife and four children, Howard said.

