Georgia News

Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Americus Sumter 56, Jordan 0

Bacon County 51, Berrien 12

Brooks County 49, Turner County 0

Gainesville 48, Johns Creek 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 14, Tri-Cities 6

Miller County 42, Terrell County 0

Seminole County 28, Early County 12

Spencer 55, Kendrick 14

Thomasville 31, Jeff Davis 7

Tucker 47, Northview 9

Warner Robins 36, Wayne County 3

Washington County 40, Central-Macon 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

